South Korean female group LOONA will reportedly not participate in the filming of preliminary round for reality show Queendom 2, which was scheduled for February 28 (today), as members Haseul, Yeojin, and ViVi test positive for Covid-19 while other members await their test results.

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, the group’s agency Blockberry Creative issued an official statement on February 28, announcing the diagnosis of the members and stating that they would be sitting out the Round 1 performances for Queendom 2. “Hello, this is Blockberry Creative. We are informing you that LOONA members Haseul, Yeojin, and ViVi have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” the statement began.

“On February 25, LOONA used self-test kits before participating in a scheduled activity, and a few of the members’ results were positive,” the stetement read. “They therefore went to the hospital, and in keeping with the hospital’s instructions, they underwent rapid antigen tests and PCR tests. On February 26, Haseul, Yeojin, and ViVi’s test results came back positive.”

The statement mentioned that Yeojin previously received three jabs of Covid-19 vaccine while Haseul and ViVi have each received two jabs. The members are currently resting, taking necessary precautions and have therefore halted all their scheduled activities.

“The remaining members [of LOONA] underwent rapid antigen tests on February 25 as a precautionary measure, and they all tested negative,” the agency further stated. “However, in consideration of [the virus’s] incubation period, they used self-test kits once a day. On February 27, several of the members’ results were positive, so they underwent both rapid antigen tests and PCR tests, and we are still awaiting their results. We will make another announcement regarding their test results in the future.”

“Accordingly, LOONA will not be participating in the Round 1 competition performances of Mnet’s “Queendom 2” that were scheduled to take place today (February 28), and we ask for your understanding,” they added.

“We apologize for giving both the fans and those involved [with “Queendom 2”] cause for concern, and we will do our utmost to ensure the health and safety of our artists. Thank you,” the agency said concluding the statement.

LOONA is a South Korean group comprising of 12 members: HeeJin, Hyunjin, Go Won, Choerry, Olivia Hye and HaSeul, YeoJin, Haseul, Vivi, Yves, JinSoul, Kim Lip, and Chuu.

Mnet’s upcoming Queendom 2 is the second installment of the hit competition program Queendom, with a star-studded lineup of VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls, Kep1er, and Hyolyn. The highly anticipated show is slated to premiere on March 31 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

