On Monday, the film Judaai starring Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar, and Anil Kapoor in the lead completed 25 years of release. The film sees a woman agreeing to get her husband married off to another woman for money. The film also had several interesting characters actors played by Upasana Singh, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Omkar Kapoor. Actor Upasana Singh who played the double role of Seema Bhagat and Vaani Bhagat Jain and was popularised as ‘Abba Dabba Jabba’ girl has registered the phrase as a movie title and will soon start work on it.

Talking to Hindustan Times about being a part of Judaai and how people still remember her for her mute character, Upasana said, "I played the roles of a mother and mute woman, who just says ‘abba dabba jabba’. I was not convinced about it but went with the director’s conviction. I put all my effort into expressing those words with different variations and moods. And it clicked! It made me the ‘abba dabba jabba’ girl. People still remember me for that dialogue and request me to say it. I feel blessed about it. Now, I am making a film titled, Abba Dabba Jabba. I have registered the title, and we are working on the script."

The film Abba Dabba Jabba will star Johnny Lever and Upasana’s son Nanak. She said that their characters were a huge part of the film and she wishes to carry forward the legacy. She also said that the film will take time to shape, but will be made for sure.

Upasana also shared that she had signed the film Judaai without reading the script as she was a huge fan of Sridevi and considered it a big moment to work with the star.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Upasana Singh booked for flouting COVID-19 rules

More Pages: Judaai Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.