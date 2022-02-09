South Korean pop-group LOONA member Chuu will not be participating in the group’s upcoming concerts due to health concerns.

On February 8, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, Blockberry Creative announced that Chuu would be sitting out LOONA’s “LOONAVERSE: FROM” concerts in Seoul on February 11 and 12. The agency’s statement read, “We want to inform you that Chuu will be absent from the LOONA Concert [LOONAVERSE: FROM], which will be held for two days from February 11 to 12th, due to health reasons. We are sorry to tell the sudden news to Orbit, who have been waiting for the performance for a long time and always love LOONA and Chuu.”

“We believe that the health of the artist is the top priority. After a deep discussion with Chuu herself and other LOONA members, we have decided [she will not] attend the concert this time. We will try our best [so] Chuu can concentrate on her health recovery. We ask for your love and support for Chuu’s full recovery. According to this announcement, if you want to cancel the ticket, contact the ticket purchasing site by 15:00[group KST] February 10, 2022. You can get a full refund without a cancellation fee and check more information on the reservation site. Thank you for your support and love for the LOONA Concert [LOONAVERSE: FROM], we apologize for sharing this news. Thank you,” it concluded.

‘LOONA Concert 2022 [LOONAVERSE: FROM]’ will be the girl group’s third headlining live concert, and their first in-person concert in three years, following their 2019 ‘LOONA Concert [LOONAVERSE]’ and 2018 ‘LOONAbirth’ debut concert. The upcoming two-day event will also be available to stream online.

Also Read: LOONA drops explosive ‘PTT (Paint The Town)’ music video with elements of Indian instruments

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.