South Korean group BTOB’s leader and main vocalist Eunkwang has reportedly been diagnosed with Covid-19 and halts all scheduled activities for the time being.

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, the group’s label Cube Entertainment issued an official statement on February 15 informing about the artist’s health. “This is Cube Entertainment. BTOB member Seo Eunkwang tested positive for COVID-19 today (February 15),” the statement began.

“On February 14, Seo Eunkwang experienced a sore throat, so he initially carried out a test (with a self-testing kit) and checked that he was negative,” the statement read. “Afterwards, as a preemptive measure, he visited the hospital to carry out a PCR test and received a positive test today (February 15).”

“The rest of the BTOB members will preemptively carry out PCR tests and wait at home until the test results come out,” the agency further mentioned. “Previously, Seo Eunkwang completed the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, and he has currently halted all activities and is taking the necessary measures in keeping with guidelines set by government health authorities.”

Further concluding the statement, the agency stated, “The agency will continue to follow the government health authorities’ prevention guidelines, and we will do our best for the artist’s health and safety. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, BTOB is gearing up to make their long-awaited full-group comeback with their third full-length album Be Together, which is set for a release on February 21, 2022. The group’s forthcoming return will notably mark their first comeback with all 6 members in nearly 4 years since their 11th mini album This Is Us in June 2018.

