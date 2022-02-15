South Korean pop group SF9 member Youngbin will be enlisting in their country’s mandatory military service. The news comes few days after Inseong announced his enlistment.

As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, SF9’s agency FNC Entertainment confirmed the news by releasing an official statement. The full statement made by FNC Entertainment read, “This is our announcement regarding SF9’s Youngbin’s militaryenlistment. On March 29, Youngbin will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier in the 27th division of the army. Due to precautions around COVID-19 and to reduce the disorder around the enlistment site, we will not be holding any official events on the day of his enlistment.”

“Since this is a place where many soldiers are gathered, the exact location will be kept private, and we ask that fans respect the fact that they are banned from coming. We are always grateful for the love you send SF9’s Youngbin. He will complete his mandatory military service safely, and until the day he returns in good health, we ask for your continued support,” it concluded.

Earlier this month, FNC confirmed that another member of the group, Inseong will be enlisting on March 21 as a member of the military band.

On the work front, on December 30, 2021 SF9 released the digital single 'Savior' through Universe Music for the mobile application, Universe. From January 21-23, 2022, SF9 had 4 shows of their third solo concert "Live Fantasy 3: IMPERFECT" in the Olympic Hall, Seoul.

