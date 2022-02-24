Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor get back together after separating for nearly 5 years and give their relationship and marriage a second shot.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Ben Stiller revealed that the couple were able to reignite their spark after he moved back in with her and their kids amid the lockdown during the start of the pandemic.

"Then, over the course of time, it evolved," he told the outlet. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that," Ben shared. “It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

"I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you," Ben explained about how his relationship with Christine progressed over the last two years.

He further added, "Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. 'This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.' If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying 'I don't like doing that thing' is not me saying 'I don't like you.' "

The pair met on the set of Heat Vision and Jack in 1999. They announced their separation in May 2017 after 17 years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement at the time of announcing their split, "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Even after separating, the couple -- who share two kids together, daughter Ella Olivia (19) and son Quinlin Dempsey (16) -- continued to support one another and their family in the public eye.

