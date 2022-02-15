South Korean group ATEEZ member San, who recently returned from the U.S. after the group’s world tour, has reportedly been tested positive for Covid-19.

As per a report by Soompi, ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment released an official statement on February 15 updating on members’ health status. “Hello, this is KQ Entertainment. We are informing you that ATEEZ member San has tested positive for asymptomatic COVID-19,” the statement began.

“ATEEZ members Yunho, San, Mingi, and Wooyoung recently returned to Korea as part of the early team after their world tour in the United States. They arrived in Korea on February 12 after undergoing PCR testing in the United States and receiving negative results,” the statement continued.

The statement further mentioned, “In the PCR test that was taken in accordance with the disease prevention guidelines, San tested positive for COVID-19 on February 14 and started treatment at home. Yunho, Mingi, and Wooyoung received negative results on February 15 and are in self-quarantine per the instructions of the disease control authorities.”

The agency also shared that all the members of the group have already taken two jabs of the vaccine and San is most likely asymptomatic since he is not showing any symptoms.

Concluding the statement, the agency stated, “We apologize for causing concern to the fans, and we will do our best for San’s quick recovery. Thank you.”

ATEEZ is a South Korean group which debuted on October 24, 2018. The group consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho.

