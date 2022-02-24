NFL legend Tom Brady is all set to appear as himself in 80 for Brady, a comedy movie about four friends, being helmed by director Kyle Marvin which is set to star Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

According to the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, the film, inspired by a true story, revolves around “four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.”

Aside from appearing in the movie, Tom Brady will co-produce via his production company, 199 Productions, in conjunction with Donna Gigliottiand Endeavor Content. Gigliotti and Brady also developed the project together.Marvin wrote the screenplay along with Michael Covino, basing it on an earlier draft by Booksmart writers Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

Tom Brady has previously shown off his comedic chops in commercials for T-Mobile, Subway and FTX, as well as appeared in a handful of films like 2003's Stuck on You and 2015's Entourage, recently decided to retire from NFL after 22 seasons. The former professional quarterback was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team, winning six Super Bowls. His final two seasons in the NFL were played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who Brady led to his seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021.

Last week, Apple TV+ announced that it had ordered The Dynasty, a 10-part docuseries covering the Patriots' "historic 20-year run ... during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era."Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Hamachek, who helmed the 2021 Tiger Woods docuseries Tiger, will direct.

The production on 80 for Brady is set to begin in spring.

