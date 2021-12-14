comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.12.2021 | 8:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are now married; check out first videos

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Television star Ankita Lokhande and her longtime beau Vicky Jain tied the knot on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was attended by the who's who of the television industry and it was one star-studded wedding.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are now married; check out first videos

While the couple is yet to share pictures from their dreamy wedding, videos and pictures from the marriage ceremony have found their way onto social media. Ankita made for a gorgeous bride in a golden lehenga with intricate details while Vicky complemented her in a white dhoti kurta attire and matching turban.


Ankita’s pre-wedding ceremonies began on Saturday with a fun mehendi ceremony which was followed by an engagement, sangeet, and haldi ceremony. Ankita officially committed to Vicky in Mumbai over the weekend by exchanging engagement rings.

ALSO READ:Inside Videos & Photos: Ankita Lokhande grooves to ‘Aaja Aaja’ with ‘Vicky Jain at her haldi ceremony

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mumbai Police registers FIR against…

Hospital Playlist actress Shin Hyun Been…

Kareena Kapoor Khan's team reveals a guest…

200 days and 100 locations – Aamir Khan goes…

Fan event organised for Tom Holland starrer…

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal return to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification