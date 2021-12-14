Television star Ankita Lokhande and her longtime beau Vicky Jain tied the knot on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was attended by the who's who of the television industry and it was one star-studded wedding.

While the couple is yet to share pictures from their dreamy wedding, videos and pictures from the marriage ceremony have found their way onto social media. Ankita made for a gorgeous bride in a golden lehenga with intricate details while Vicky complemented her in a white dhoti kurta attire and matching turban.

Ankita’s pre-wedding ceremonies began on Saturday with a fun mehendi ceremony which was followed by an engagement, sangeet, and haldi ceremony. Ankita officially committed to Vicky in Mumbai over the weekend by exchanging engagement rings.

