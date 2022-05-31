Netflix has confirmed the star cast for the second installment of its South Korean series D.P. Original cast Jung Hae In, Goo Kyo Hwan, Son Suk Ku and Kim Sung Kyun are all set to return for the second season with newcomers Ji Jin Hee and Kim Ji Hyun also set to join the show.

As noted by Korean tabloid Soompi, based on a popular webtoon, D.P. (stands for Deserter Pursuit) is a series about a special military squad sent to chase down deserters. Jung Hae In stars as Ahn Jun Ho, a new recruit who is scouted for the D.P. squad before he has adapted to military life, and Goo Kyo Hwan co-stars as Han Ho Yeol, the team leader of the D.P. squad. Kim Sung Kyun will appear as Sergeant Park Beom Gu, and Son Suk Ku as Lieutenant Im Ji Seob. The streamer first confirmed that the series would be returning last year in December.

According to a press release from Netflix at the time, director Han Jun Hee and original webtoon writer Kim Bo-tong will also be returning to the new season of D.P. The streaming giant took to Instagram to share the official cast for season two of its hit military-themed K-drama while also informing about the newcomers, Ji Jin Hee and Kim Ji Hyun joining the cast. Ji Jin Hee will reportedly play Goo Ja Woon, the chief legal officer of the army headquarters while Kim Ji Hyun has been roped in to play Lieutenant Colonel Seo Eun, the operations officer of the Ministry of National Defense Prosecutor’s Office.

Jung Hae In remarked, “I’m so happy to be able to [film] ‘D.P.’ Season 2 together, and I’m excited and looking forward to the thought of meeting great people again on set. Please look forward to seeing Private Ahn Jun Ho.” Goo Kyo Hwan remarked, “I’ve been waiting. It’s nice to see [the cast] again. I look forward to [working with everyone].”

Kim Sung Kyun shared, “I’m so excited and thrilled that the good memories and the love we received from viewers can continue on as Season 2. I’ll work with an unchanging heart.” Finally, Son Suk Ku commented, “I’m just grateful. Since it’s a project that I began through the close friendship I’ve built with the director, the days of filming were always enjoyable without any burden. I want to see all the actors and staff soon on set.”

Meanwhile, Ji Jin Hee also commented, “The character of Ja Woon is one that I haven’t attempted until now, so he feels unfamiliar, but I’m also highly anticipating how I will go on to shape him. I’ll prepare well so that I can create an awesome picture with the other characters.” Kim Ji Hyun shared, “I’m really happy to be able to work together on a great project. I’ll happily work to think over how I can contribute support [to the drama].”

