The ambitious spy universe of YRF is all set to get pan India in terms of casting. As per current reports, joining the world would be none other than RRR fame Jr NTR. The actor is expected to cast alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2. While readers would be aware that the sequel to the action entertainer has always been on the cards, it seems that Aditya Chopra has now decided to tap into the South market and has decided to add some renowned names from the film industry to add to the Pan India appeal.

As per recent reports, a trade source was quoted saying, “Yes, it’s absolutely correct information. NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr.”

From what we hear, it seems that Jr NTR is on the verge of giving a nod to the film. However, details of his role etc. are currently being kept under wraps.

Coming to the franchise, the recent addition to it was Pathaan. With Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, audiences are also gearing up for another release Tiger 3 that features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as well as Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. War 2 is expected to kick off from where Tiger 3 has ended.

