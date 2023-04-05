The Allu Arjun blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 took the box office by storm. Titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, the sequel is now being written, or we shall re-written, as the screenplay for both part 1 and part 2 was completed simultaneously.

SCOOP: Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 to add a Bollywood superstar in the cast

But here is the update. The screenplay now being finalized by director Sukumar has been modified to include one major Bollywood A-lister, preferably one of the Khans, or Ajay Devgan, if not somebody else.

The sequel would not only have far superior production values than the first film, its budget is also almost twice than what it was for the first film.

There were rumours of one Bollywood actor (Arjun Kapoor) playing the villain in Pushpa 2. This was a baseless promotional idle talk. Fahadh Faasil is the archvillain in the sequel to Pushpa.

But yes, one major Bollywood A-lister will join Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. Sources say that the A-lister will be seen in an extended cameo, like Salman Khan with Chiranjeevi in the recent Telugu film Godfather.

Titled Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, the first film, released in December 2021 and it became a runaway success. The film’s performance in the Hindi dominated areas was unprecedented. The movie was based on red sandalwood smuggling.

