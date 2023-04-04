Salman Khan is all set to charm his fans once again with his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The forthcoming film has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, and Salman's fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Over the past few weeks, Salman has treated his fans with attention-grabbing tracks from the film. And, now, a big update around the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is floating on the internet. It is said that the trailer will be released on April 10.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer to launch on April 10: Report

However, neither the actor nor the makers of the film have confirmed the reports. Besides this, earlier today, Salman shared the latest track of KKBKKJ, titled ‘Yentamma,’ which also featured Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati. The peppy number has taken over the internet.

Speaking of the film’s release, it is slated to release this year on the occasion of Eid. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Salman is returning to his Eid spot after four years.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is expected to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance.

