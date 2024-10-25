Just yesterday, the makers of The Sabarmati Report released an intriguing poster, leaving the nation to delve deep into the story of an important incident marked in Indian history. The powerful poster depicts the tragedy of 2002 that shook the nation. Now, the teaser has been released and it defies the status quo, delving deep into the complexities and truths surrounding a tragedy that forever altered the course of the nation.

The Sabarmati Report teaser out: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna turn “fearless journalist” to decode story behind historic incident, watch

The teaser of The Sabarmati Report has been released, promising to take audiences on an eye-opening journey through one of the most pivotal moments in Indian history. It reveals that the film boldly goes where no other Indian film has gone before, exploring the truth behind the incident on the Sabarmati Express, which occurred on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

Well-studded with some heart-wrenching glimpses, some unknown and unanswered facts, The teaser of The Sabarmati Report raises questions about what really happened in 2002. The teaser reveals that the film depicts a devastating incident that has never been spoken about but shook the nation.

As tensions rise and histories collide, The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles, raises crucial questions: What really happened? Who holds the key to the past? Who provided the wrong information? And how does it shape our present?

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

