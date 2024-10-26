Ananya Panday reveals that she was TERRIFIED of Sara Ali Khan in school: “We did a play together in school; she was the lead and I was holding her umbrella”

Ananya Panday had an interesting conversation with Mayank Shekhar of Mid-Day where she spoke about her career and her life. At the very beginning of the conversation, Ananya Panday revealed her equation with Sara Ali Khan in school. Both completed their school education from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.

When asked about the age difference, Sara Ali Khan hesitated at first. But then, she gave in, “When I was in Class 5, she was in Class 8. She is three years older than me.”

She revealed why she was scared of her, “She is outspoken even not but in school, she was even more outspoken. I would actually hide from her in school because I used to be terrified (of her). If she was walking down a certain staircase, I would walk from the other staircase!”

Why would she do that? Ananya Panday answered, “Because she would say anything. She is moohfat anyways. But in school, she was even more moohfat and she would just say anything. So, I used to fear, ‘She’s going to say something about me’.”

When asked if she indulged in ragging, Ananya clarified, “She would not rag. She did not know what my name was. She didn’t want to know what my name was! We did a play together in school. She was the main (lead) and I was holding her umbrella! She didn’t bother to know my name. She would address me as, ‘Aye girl, come here’. I don’t think she said ‘Aye’ because my name started with ‘A’!”

Ananya Panday continued, “Now when I tell her (about the school experience), she’d tell me, ‘What rubbish. I treated you so well’.”

The bond between Ananya and Sara Ali Khan is now very different. Ananya confessed, “She just messaged me. She saw CTRL. I was like, ‘Oh my god, you already watched it?’ as the film dropped a few hours ago.”

She added, “She debuted a year before me and was very welcoming. She would be like ‘Let’s go for lunch’. She made an effort to be friends.”

