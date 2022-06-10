Discovery+ is producing a second season of their docuseries, Johnny vs. Amber, which will explore the U.S.- based highly publicized trial of defamation lawsuit between former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. is re-teaming with Optomen TV to produce a follow-up to Johnny vs Amber, a two-part documentary which explored Johnny Depp’s defamation trial in the U.K. High Court. Following the success of that documentary, the follow up will be focused on the recent and very high-profile legal battle between Depp and Heard, this time in the U.S.

The two-part Discovery+ documentary will again look at the extensive evidence and testimony of both Depp and Heard with each episode presenting one side of the argument through legal teams, friends, family and key witnesses. The first season of the show focused on the prior libel lawsuit in the U.K. that Depp filed against the newspaper The Sun, which he ultimately lost, with a judge finding the publication’s use of the phrase “wife beater” to describe Depp was not libelous based on evidence of abuse submitted to the court by Depp.

