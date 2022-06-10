South Korean actress Kim Ji Won parts ways with her agency SALT Entertainment after two years. The agency officially announced that the actress’s exclusive contract with the agency had ended.

“Hello, this is SALT Entertainment. We are making an official statement regarding the end of our exclusive contract with actress Kim Ji Won,” the agency wrote in the statement issued, as per Korean tabloid Soompi. “We have ended our management of actress Kim Ji Won, and we have decided to root for one another in our respective places.”

“We would like to thank actress Kim Ji Won for showing us good things while working together on a wide variety of projects in her time with us,” the statement continued. “We will be sincerely cheering on her future as actress Kim Ji Won, who will continue to shine bright in many projects in the future as well.”

The statement concluded, “We would also like to thank all the fans who gave actress Kim Ji Won their unsparing love and support, and we ask that you continue to send warm interest and encouragement to actress Kim Ji Won in the future. Thank you.”

Kim Ji Won first signed with SALT Entertainment in 2020. The agency is currently home to actors such as Park Shin Hye, Kim Seon Ho, and more. The actress most recently starred in the popular JTBC drama My Liberation Notes.

