Vedaa is described as a powerful and entertaining film inspired by current events. The producers are confident in film’s appeal to audiences and are eager to share it with them.

Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment have released an official statement regarding Vedaa. The much-anticipated action thriller starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh is facing a release hurdle as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has inexplicably delayed granting the film a certification. The film is set to arrive in theatres on August 15, 2024. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and is directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film went on floors in Rajasthan on June 20, 2023. Now, the makers dropped a lengthy statement regarding the release.

John Abraham’s Vedaa release uncertain as CBFC delays certification; makers release statement: “We have waited patiently for a revising committee to be constituted”

In a statement released today, the film’s producers, Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, expressed their disappointment and frustration over the ongoing delay. Despite submitting the film for certification well in advance of the prescribed eight-week window, the makers claim to have encountered unexpected roadblocks.

Vedaa was initially screened by the CBFC on June 25, following which it was unexpectedly referred to a revising committee without any clear explanation for the initial examining committee’s concerns. Since then, the producers have been engaged in a relentless pursuit of clarity and a timely certification, but to no avail. The statement says, “We, the producers of Vedaa, feel compelled to share with our fans & supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure a clearance and certification from the CBFC of India.”

The statement further reads, “Adhering to protocols we applied for certification well before the prescribed eight weeks to release. Our film was screened for the CBFC on June 25th. Post this, we were advanced to a revising committee review without any explanation as to what the esteemed examining committee’s concerns or objections were. Since then, we have waited patiently for a revising committee to be constituted, impressed on all respected and honourable office bearers and repeatedly daily documented our appeal for certification, consideration or even an explanation. Despite this unusual delay, we have full faith in the system in place and are confident that the CBFC will oblige us rightfully.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

They have made multiple appeals to the CBFC for a resolution, including detailed documentation of their efforts. The film was slated to release on August 15, a date that holds special significance for the team given the success of their previous collaborations, Satyameva Jayate and Batla House, on the same day. The producers are hopeful that the film will eventually receive the green light from the CBFC, allowing them to meet their target release date. “It is our earnest request and wish that these words reach those who are able to help us resolve and dissipate this impasse and have our film certified. August 15th is a special date that we are fortunate to find ourselves in a position to bring our film to fans of John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani, who have supported our previous releases Satyameva Jayate and Batla House on the same date,” they continued.

Vedaa is described as a powerful and entertaining film inspired by current events. The producers are confident in the film’s appeal to audiences and are eager to share it with them.

More Pages: Vedaa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.