Actor Kushal Tandon has joined the ranks of celebrities drawn to the serene town of Alibaug, becoming neighbors to Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. A recent report suggests that Tandon purchased a plot in Alibaug, a town known for its tranquil beaches and proximity to Mumbai.

Kushal Tandon joins Alibaug’s Elite at Sol de Alibaug: Now neighbors with Kriti Sanon & Amitabh Bachchan

Joining Elite company

Tandon’s acquisition follows headlines about Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon also buying land in Alibaug, placing him among esteemed companies. This move signifies Tandon's desire for a more personalized and peaceful retreat, with plans to construct a spacious bungalow on his newly acquired property.

Alibaug: A celebrity haven

Alibaug has become a favored destination for many celebrities seeking a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The town's picturesque beaches and serene environment make it an ideal location for those looking for tranquility while still being close to the city.

Kushal Tandon's recent ventures

This property purchase happened right after Tandon’s latest TV show, Barsatein, ended. He is known for being selective about his acting roles and has been a regular face on TV. He has appeared in web series, reality shows like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bigg Boss, and acted in dramas such as Beyhadh and Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Kushal Tandon's new property purchase in Alibaug marks another milestone in his journey, joining the ranks of Bollywood's elite in this picturesque locale. As he embarks on building his new home, fans and followers can look forward to more updates from this serene celebrity enclave

