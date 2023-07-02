This high-octane film is set to captivate audiences on 11th January 2024.

John Abraham braces up to play The Diplomat, based on a true story that shook the nation. Playing a high-ranking government official, The Diplomat takes you on a roller coaster ride & an edge-of-the-seat drama that promises to grip your senses till the very end. This high-octane film is set to captivate audiences on 11th January 2024. The film will clash with Prabhas starrer Project K next year which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

The Diplomat is helmed by acclaimed director Shivam Nair. The film’s screenplay is penned by the talented Ritesh Shah. The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

The Diplomat is scheduled to release on 11th January 2024.

