comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 02.07.2023 | 11:39 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » John Abraham starrer The Diplomat to release in theatres on January 11, 2024; set to clash with Prabhas starrer Project K

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

John Abraham starrer The Diplomat to release in theatres on January 11, 2024; set to clash with Prabhas starrer Project K

en Bollywood News John Abraham starrer The Diplomat to release in theatres on January 11, 2024; set to clash with Prabhas starrer Project K

This high-octane film is set to captivate audiences on 11th January 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

John Abraham braces up to play The Diplomat, based on a true story that shook the nation. Playing a high-ranking government official, The Diplomat takes you on a roller coaster ride & an edge-of-the-seat drama that promises to grip your senses till the very end. This high-octane film is set to captivate audiences on 11th January 2024. The film will clash with Prabhas starrer Project K next year which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

John Abraham starrer The Diplomat to release in theatres on January 11, 2024; set to clash with Prabhas starrer Project K

John Abraham starrer The Diplomat to release in theatres on January 11, 2024; set to clash with Prabhas starrer Project K

The Diplomat is helmed by acclaimed director Shivam Nair. The film’s screenplay is penned by the talented Ritesh Shah. The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

The Diplomat is scheduled to release on 11th January 2024.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Banerjee starts shooting for Vedaa; expresses gratitude to Nikkhil Advani for John Abraham starrer

More Pages: The Diplomat Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh to headline Don 3; official…

SCOOP: VFX causes a delay for Ranbir Kapoor…

BREAKING! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani…

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal…

Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma get a 'No…

SCOOP: Allu Arjun might skip Ashwatthama; is…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification