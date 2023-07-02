Directed by Anurag Basu and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Metro In Dino will feature an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher and others.

Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, has just announced its new release date. The film will now hit the theatres on Good Friday - March 29, 2024. Get ready to be swept away by the heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by a talented ensemble cast. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will grace the screen with their incredible performances.

Save the date: Metro In Dino set to release on Good Friday, March 29, 2024

While announcing the project in December 2022, filmmaker Anurag Basu said, “Metro… In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me! The storyline is fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring the essence of contemporary aura. As the music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work,” in a statement.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present Metro In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music by Pritam, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur kicks off Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with an emotional sequence

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.