comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 02.07.2023 | 11:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Makers of 72 Hoorain to hold a special screening at JNU on July 4, 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Makers of 72 Hoorain to hold a special screening at JNU on July 4, 2023

en Bollywood News Makers of 72 Hoorain to hold a special screening at JNU on July 4, 2023

72 Hoorain gears up for a theatrical release on July 7.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Amidst a whirlwind of controversies since its teaser launch, the film 72 Hoorain gears up for a special screening at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, 4th of July.

Makers of 72 Hoorain to hold a special screening at JNU on July 4, 2023

Makers of 72 Hoorain to hold a special screening at JNU on July 4, 2023

Talking about the screening of 72 Hoorain at JNU, the makers of the movie said that it presents a significant moment for Kashmiri Muslims and other students to express their thoughts and reactions to a film that delves into the gruesome reality of terrorist camps. Against the backdrop of previous controversies, the event calls for a respectful and open dialogue, fostering a deeper understanding of the facts.

72 Hoorain gears up for a theatrical release on July 7, and is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

ALSO READ: CBFC REACTS to reports of 72 Hoorain trailer certification issue; clarifies “matter under due process”

More Pages: 72 Hoorain Box Office Collection

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh to headline Don 3; official…

SCOOP: VFX causes a delay for Ranbir Kapoor…

BREAKING! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani…

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal…

Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma get a 'No…

SCOOP: Allu Arjun might skip Ashwatthama; is…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification