Makers of 72 Hoorain to hold a special screening at JNU on July 4, 2023

Amidst a whirlwind of controversies since its teaser launch, the film 72 Hoorain gears up for a special screening at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, 4th of July.

Makers of 72 Hoorain to hold a special screening at JNU on July 4, 2023

Talking about the screening of 72 Hoorain at JNU, the makers of the movie said that it presents a significant moment for Kashmiri Muslims and other students to express their thoughts and reactions to a film that delves into the gruesome reality of terrorist camps. Against the backdrop of previous controversies, the event calls for a respectful and open dialogue, fostering a deeper understanding of the facts.

72 Hoorain gears up for a theatrical release on July 7, and is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

More Pages: 72 Hoorain Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.