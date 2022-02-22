comscore

John Abraham to clash with Hrithik Roshan; Tehran and Fighter to hit screens together on Republic Day 2023

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier today, Maddock Films announced their next which will be a collaboration with John Abraham. Titled Tehran, the film which will be directed by Arun Gopalan is slated to hit screens on Republic Day, 2023. Interestingly, with this new announcement, January 26, 2023 will see a massive clash at the box office. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is already slated to hit screens on the same day.

Talking about both films hitting screens on the same day, a well-placed trade source says, “Hrithik Roshan’s film Fighter was already slated to release and now comes Tehran. Given that filmmakers try to opt for releases around holidays to ensure box office success, but it remains to be seen whether the films will affect each other’s business.” Further talking about the clash the source continued, “Interestingly, it isn’t just Fighter and Tehran that have announced Republic Day 2023 for release, the untitled Ranbir Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor starrer is also slated to hit screens on the same day. Given this, January 26, 2023 will see a massive box office clash.”

As for the films themselves, Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand, earlier scheduled for a September 2022 release the film was rescheduled to hit screen in 2023. On the other hand, Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. A Maddock Films production in association with, Bake my Cake films, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell.

Also Read: John Abraham collaborates with Dinesh Vijan for action thriller Tehran; set for January 26, 2023 release

More Pages: Tehran Box Office Collection

