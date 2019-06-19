Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.06.2019 | 11:53 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Aamir Khan going ahead with Mahabharata, to clash with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s version?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aamir Khan is reported to have finally made a decision about Mahabharata. It is touted that he is finally doing this mammoth of a project with a strong backing from the investors who are mostly touted to be Reliance Jio. Interestingly, this is going to clash with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s version of the epic.

Aamir’s Rang De Basanti director has already announced that he is making his version of the mythological legend called, “Mahabharata: The Greatest Battle Ever Fought.” But this will be his interpretation. Aamir is working hard on this project which has been his dream since many years now and his film is mostly likely to cross the budget of over Rs 1000 crores.

Meanwhile, there is no fixed timeline for Aamir’s project which has come out because the actor/producer was busy figuring out the logistics of this magnum opus. But looks like, fans will be likely to be treated to both versions.

Aamir Khan is currently busy with his next, Lal Singh Chaddha which is based on Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump.

Also Read: Aamir Khan buys a commercial property worth Rs. 35 crores, here’s why

More Pages: Mahabharat Box Office Collection , Mahabharat Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan buys a commercial property worth…

Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in opposite Aamir…

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik END their…

EXCLUSIVE: What’s brewing with the Khans?…

Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par now to be…

Ananya Panday’s role was reworked in Student…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification