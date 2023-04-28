The evening of April 25 saw a 3D laser extravaganza like none other. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event online, as the 55-foot giant Hanuman Statue at the Seetaramaswami Temple in Hyderabad came alive before a stunned audience.

Mani Shankar’s 55-foot holographic Hanuman statue inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad

The show was produced and presented by T S Pattabhiraman, trustee, Sri Seetharamaswami Temple Trust. The crowds were ecstatic. They saw Lord Hanuman roar into life in a manner that was purely the stuff of dreams. This laser projection mapping show was a culmination of years of effort in understanding classical religious art forms in the language and metaphor of high technology.

Filmmaker, tech expert and Guinness Book of World Records holder Mani Shankar (16 December, Tango Charlie and Knock Out) visualized, designed and directed the 3D Laser Projection Mapping show.

Mani Shankar describes his effort as ‘Re-imagining divinity with reverence’. He said, “There’s a concept known as Praana Pratishta in Hindu ritualism, where a statue metaphorically comes to life by performing the correct procedures. What we have done in this show is to re-imagine that in visual emotive terms. As they watch, if people feel an added wave of bliss and reverence to Lord Hanuman, our efforts have borne fruit.” This is the first laser projection mapping show on a religious icon from Kerala.

Mani Shankar and his team are Mobile 3D Lifesize holography experts, for which he holds the Guinness World Record. They also work with AI integrated Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

