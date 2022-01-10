comscore

Jennifer Lopez’ The Mother temporarily halts production amid Covid-19 concerns

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Jennifer Lopez starrer The Mother is the latest project affected by Covid-19. The overseas filming of The Mother has been temporarily paused due to positive coronavirus cases associated with the production team. The majority of the project has been shot in Canada, where Lopez was shooting scenes prior to the new year.

According to Variety, the film, set to premiere in 2022, is centered around an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter while evading dangerous assailants. The deadly thriller also stars Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, and Omari Hardwick.

The Mother is one of many projects forced to halt production amid the recent outbreak. Several television shows including Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and Chicago Fire have reportedly put production on hold as the omicron variant continues to spread.

Recently, Deadline reported that NCIS was forced to pause production on season 19 after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Zone A. The production area includes the cast in addition to people on set interacting with them.

The Omicron variant has been the most contagious, forcing shut downs in all corners of the entertainment industry and beyond. The recent outbreak has also led to the postponement of various international events like 2022 Grammy Awards, which was originally scheduled to air at the end of January. A new date for the annual event has yet to be finalized.

Also Read: Man arrested after making false bomb threats at Doja Cat concert

