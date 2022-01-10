After making a comeback last year MAMA 2021, South Korean group Wanna One is ready to release a new song.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on January 10, a representative of Wanna One confirmed, “Wanna One will be releasing ‘Beautiful (Part III) on January 27.”

Wanna One, which was formed from the survival show Produce 101 season 2, will be releasing a song for the first time in approximately three years.

Having debuted in 2017, the group disbanded in 2019 despite their million-seller albums and sold-out world tours. However, recently they reunited at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), where they performed their new song 'Beautiful (Part III)' for the first time. The song is a continuation from 'Beautiful' released in 2017, and 'Beautiful (Part II)' released in 2018.

The group consisted of Kang Daniel, Park Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Hwan, Ong Seong Wu, Lai Kuanlin, Yoon Ji Sung, Ha Sung Woon, Hwang Min Hyun, Bae Jin Young, Lee Dae Hwi, and Park Woo Jin. Along with their debut track 'Energetic', they released numerous hit songs such as 'I.P.U.', 'Boomerang', and 'Spring Breeze'.

'Beautiful (Part III)' will be released on January 27, the same day as their final concert in 2019 performed at Gocheok Sky Dome.

