Last Updated 07.12.2022 | 4:37 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday becomes Netflix’s third most popular English-language series of all time with 752.52 million hours viewed

Bollywood News

Tim Burton series Wednesday becomes the third most popular English-language series on Netflix.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega has already become Netflix’s third most popular English-language series of all time with 752.52 million hours of viewership. The Tim Burton series premiered on November 23. According to Variety, Netflix calculates this list based on a project’s performance during its first 28 days of availability so Wednesday still has two more weeks to continue climbing the rankings. The hit series is reportedly on track to surpass Stranger Things Season 4 and Monster — Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as the most-watched English-language series on Netflix.

Sitting at No.1, Stranger Things Season 4 had garnered 1.35 billion hours views in its first 28 days while Dahmer – which ranks No.2 - follows with 856.2 million. Previously, the Tim Burton series also passed Stranger Things Season 4 to achieve the most hours viewed in a single week for an English-language series on Netflix with 341.2 million.

Speaking of Wednesday, the show is described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery" series, which will follow Wednesday as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts. The teen "attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore," per the synopsis.

In addition to Ortega, Wednesday stars Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhome. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s Addams Family movies, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen and Isaac Ordonez.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

