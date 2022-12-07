The production team of South Korean drama The Escape of the Seven (literal translation) issued an official apology statement following multiple complaints faced during production.

The Escape of the Seven: Makers of Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, and Hwang Jung Eum starrer drama issue apology for causing inconvenience while production

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, it was reported that The Escape of the Seven team was issued fines by the District Office Administrative Support Bureau’s Parking Management Department after their prop car was reported for being parked illegally. Additionally, other filming cars, vans, and busses were said to have been parked in one lane, forcing passing vehicles to change lanes.

Following the complaints, on December 5, production company behind the drama shared an apology statement writing, “We apologize to all the citizens who were inconvenienced. We are now filming after taking action to make sure the same issue does not occur again. We will pay more attention so that we do not cause inconveniences in the future.”

Meanwhile, The Escape of the Seven tells the story of “seven people, who are involved in the case of a missing girl, facing a huge incident entangled with many lies and desires.” The drama comes from writer Kim Soon Ok and director Joo Dong Min who previously worked together on The Last Empress and The Penthouse.

The upcoming SBS drama stars Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Jong Hoon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Jo Yoon Hee, Jo Jae Yoon, and Lee Deok Hwa. The drama is scheduled to air in 2023.

