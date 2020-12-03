Bollywood Hungama

Javed Akhtar appears before the court in Mumbai in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Weeks after filing a defamation case against actress Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar on Thursday appeared before Andheri magistrate Court. The senior lyricist's presence was required in the court for verification of the complaint. Akhtar showed his identification and also gave brief details about his complaint. With the verification process completed, the court will be hearing the matter on December 19.

Javed Akhtar appears before the court in Mumbai in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

In the first week of November, Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements about him on national and international television. As per reports, Akhtar filed a complaint against Ranaut following an interview given by her to national news channel Republic TV. According to reports, Ranaut's statements hurt Akhtar's reputation. The veteran lyricist claimed that his name has been unnecessarily dragged in connection to the unfortunate death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He also claimed that the video interview gained lakhs of views on the channels' website and even on their YouTube channel. Reportedly, the interview was also published by other mainstream news platforms. Reports further state that Akhtar has sought cognizance for the offence of defamation committed by Ranaut and punishable under the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ: Legal notice sent to actress Kangana Ranaut for tweeting fake news on Shaheen Bagh dadi

