Things have gotten ugly on Twitter between actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut. A few days ago, the actress had allegedly shared a tweet claiming that Shaheen Bagh dadi (grandmother) was in attendance during Farmers’ Protests at the Punjab – Delhi border. That claim was false and proven wrong after which an advocate from Punjab's Zirakpur area sent a legal notice to the actress demanding an apology for a tweet in which she made a false claim of identifying an old woman at the farmers' protest as the Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi.

A day ago, Diljit Dosanjh called out the actress for allegedly spreading the fake news and even posted a photo of the woman who was present at the protest who was not Shaheen Bagh dadi (Bilkis Bano). Though Kangana Ranaut had soon deleted her previous tweet, the damage was already done since many had called her out and slammed her for maligning the image. After Prince Narula, Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and more, Diljit Dosanjh too slammed her. “Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything),” he wrote in his tweet.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI ???????? Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

“Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? (Karan Johar’s pet, the grandma who was protesting in Shaheen Bagh for her citizenship, the same grandma was seen protesting with the farmers. I don’t even know who is Mahinder Kaur. What is this new drama?) Stop this right now,” she responded to his tweet.

सुनो गिद्दों मेरी ख़ामोशी को मेरी कमज़ोरी मत समझना, मैं सब देख रही हूँ किस किस तरह से तुम झूठ बोलकर मासूमों को भड़का रहे हो और उनको इस्तेमाल कर रहे हो, जब शाहीन बाग़ की तरह इन धरनों का रहस्य खुलेगा तो मैं एक शानदार स्पीच लिखूँगी और तुम लोगों का मुँह कला करूँगी- बब्बरशेरनी pic.twitter.com/mYx5mmLkEE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

She further wrote, “Listen you vultures, do not consider my silence as my weakness. I see how you are instigating the innocent by lying to them and are using them. Just like Shaheen Bagh, the truth behind these protests will soon be out. Then I will write a brilliant speech and leave with your faces black,” she wrote and signed off as ‘Babbar sherni’.

Diljit Dosanjh did not stop there. He responded again asking her whether she is the pet for everyone with whom she has worked with in her entire career. “Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho (Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well),” he wrote in another tweet.

Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,main Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon,maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha, if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

The actress responded, “Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,m ain Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon, maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha (You are a bootlicker, the one you try to please, I take them to task everyday. I am Kangana Ranaut, not a bootlicker like you who would lie. I only spoke about the Shaheen Bagh protestor), if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise.”

He said that Kangana Ranaut has no manners as she continues to shame other women. “Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu.. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI (You have no sense how to speak to someone’s mother or sister. You are a woman yourself and are calling another one would work for Rs 100. Our mothers of Punjab are like God to us. You have poked the hornet’s nest. Google this Punjabi now,” he wrote.

Mai Das riha Tainu EH BOLLYWOOD Wale Ni PUNJAB WALE AA .. 2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sunava Ge.. AA JAAA....... AA JAAA.... Jehda Tu DRAMA LAYA MAINU LAGDA EH PUNJAB WALE HEE KADDAN GE.. HOR KISEY TON LOT V NI AUNA TUSI... AA JAA AA JAA https://t.co/re9OepIWB5 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA...

Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie? Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..

Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR ???? Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA 2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu.. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI..???? https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut ended up turning into an ugly war of words on Twitter as they began to trend. Here are some of their exchanges:

Aa JAA Aa JAA... @KanganaTeam Dheley Di Akal Ni Tainu.. Sadian Maava Nu Tu 100rs Wali Das dian.. Bollywood Di Dhamki Te Draava Kisey Hor nu Daee JAA Ke.. Asi VATT Kadhan Nu Hee Jamey an Tu Boldi Rahi an Bollywood waleya Nu..Tera Muh Pey Geya Har ek Nu Maada Bolan Da.. — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Gal Kehdi Ho Rahi aa Eh Ja Kidar Nu Rahi aa ..? Dimagh theek aa Tera? Gallan Na Ghumaa.. Sidha Jawab de.. Jo bhonki an Tu sadian maava Lai.. Aa Ke Gal Kari Sadian Maavan Naal Jina Nu Tu 100 Rs Di Dasdi c .. Sari HEROINE Giri Kadh Den gian.. https://t.co/K6V1SjuAi6 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA Aa JAA... Oye Bad Dimag Batmeez... Gal HO RAHI JIS MAA NU TU 100 rs. Dihadi wai Keh ke foto paee c.. Os Bebe Da JAVAB Sun Leya c Yaan Dobara Bheja.. Avi gal na ghumaa Hun.. GAL KAR NI BHAJJI DA .. Jod tod Bollywood ch chalda hona Tera.. Punjabi’an Naal Ni Chalna https://t.co/EmfatISrrk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Ah Tainu Khoob Kharabe Wale Lagde ne..? Har gal Te Khoob Kharaba.. Chauni ki an Tu ? Eh Sadey Lai RABB DA ROOP NE???????? Tainu Bolan Di Tameez Ni Sikahi Kisey Ne Punjabi Dasan Ge Tainu Kidan Boli da Apne Ton Vadeya Naal.. https://t.co/RCqerefEFf pic.twitter.com/dMe4Xi2H52 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Koi Gal Ban Rahi aa Teri... Sanu Pata Tu Politics Join Karni an.. Par Ser Pair tan Hove Kisey Gal Da Yaar.. Gal Sirf Kisaan Di Ho Rahi aa .. Te Ju Tu Bhaunki an Sadian Maava Lai Oh Ho Rahi aa.. Bhajj Na Hun Te Jehdi Film di gal Tu jod rahi an onu National award Mileya aa.. https://t.co/yX3eFfQV3s — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

