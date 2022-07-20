Looks like this Kapoor clan is quite possessive of their little ones! Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with the remake of Sairat, Dhadak - way back in 2018. Now that she has seen her fair share of ups and downs, pre, during and post the pandemic, the actress is gearing up for yet another big day – the day her younger sister Khushi Kapoor debuts. Khushi has kicked off the Zoya Akhtar film The Archies along with a few of her newbie star kid friends, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Speaking about her big sister duties, the actress added that she is thrilled for her sister and also went on to assert that she would ensure that no one would troll her sister.

Janhvi Kapoor will not let anyone troll sister Khushi Kapoor; “I am gonna screw them up,” defends the big sister

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Janhvi Kapoor spoke like true-blue elder sibling as she spoke about how protective she is of Khushi Kapoor. She said, "I am so happy and thrilled. I've seen my sister work tirelessly and work really hard and she's auditioning for this role. She wanted this so badly, I'm just so happy for her and I hope it goes well." Furthermore, Janhvi also spoke about meeting The Archies gang and how it was like when she visited the sets of the Zoya Akhtar film. “I have visited their outdoor shoot once briefly, their energy is so pure and I think they're making something that's from the heart and something that people are going to love. These kids are so talented and so hard-working,” she added.

Furthermore, talking about trolls and how they impact the impression of a celebrity, Janhvi maintained that she would protect her sister from all of it and assured that she wouldn’t let any troll get near her. "If anyone says anything bad about her, all these trolls, I am gonna screw them up. I swear, I hate them,” Janhvi concluded.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, the Hindi remake of Kolamaavu Kokila, that will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 29. The actress has also been got on board for Nitesh Tiwari’s next Bawaal that also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. The film is currently being shot in Europe.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor bakes a special carrot cake for Khushi Kapoor, her reaction is priceless!

More Pages: The Archies Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.