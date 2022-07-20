Readers would be aware that Shah Rukh Khan and family had to undergo a major legal ordeal after Aryan Khan was taken into custody over drug charges. While the star kid got acquitted of all charges, the high profile celebrity family continued to retain their low key profile. And now a few weeks after the star kid was given a clean chit, the family has resumed its work schedule and Aryan seems to have resumed socializing too.

Aryan Khan resumes partying with friends; spotted at a nightclub

With Shah Rukh Khan resuming work on his films like Dunki and Jawan, Suhana Khan too is working on her debut, The Archies schedule. On the other hand, Aryan, who is not keen on facing the camera, is said to be working on projects by staying behind the camera. Amidst work, the star kid seems to be taking time out to spend time with friends and socializing with them. A video of him at a nightclub in the city went viral recently where the star kid is seen standing by the bar and having a drink. Here, have a look:

The video of the star kid partying went viral on social media. Whereas some started bashing him for the same, many others also came out in support of the star kid by asking others to just let him be. “So?? He can’t party now? Stop obsessing over him #AryanKhan just because he is #SRK ‘s son ,” said one of the netizens. “Is #AryanKhan is not allowed to enjoy his life? Bhai party to hum sab karte hain kabhi humko bhi cover kia kro????,” said another.

Speaking about work, Aryan Khan has always maintained that he prefers direction and writing over acting. Hence, he has been attending film schools to learn more about the art of filmmaking. He is currently said to be assisting filmmaker Zoya Akhtar for her ambitious venture on The Archies. The film is a modern take on the comics and also marks the debut of Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Khushi Kapoor, second daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, along with Suhana Khan.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar is expected to have wrapped the YRF ambitious spy thriller Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He has Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan starring Nayanthara in the pipeline.

