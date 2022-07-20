Hugh Jackman has been roped in to lead the voice cast of Koala Man, a Hulu adult animated series from Rick & Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Michael Cusack.

Koala Man, which was ordered straight to series in March 2021, revolves around “middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.”

“On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cusack voices the role of Kevin/Koala Man and Jackman will bring the role of Big Greg to life. The character is known as the most well-liked man in Dapto and the head of the town council, who has only known success. Big Greg is Kevin’s direct supervisor, and makes him feel inadequate as a provider and a man. To add insult to injury, Daptonians constantly credit Big Greg for Koala Man’s work saving the town.

Koala Man hails from Aussie animator Michael Cusack, who's voicing the title character, and it's being executive-produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. The eight-episode series is being produced by 20th Television Animation for Hulu. Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit are the showrunners, and they're executive-producing alongside Cusack, Roiland, Michael Cowap, Dana Tafoya Cameron, and Ben Jones.

Hugh Jackman is known for his roles in films including The Greatest Showman and X-Men, He previously lent his voice to animated films like Happy Feet and Flushed Away and the TV shows Human Resources and The Simpsons.

