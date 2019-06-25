Janhvi Kapoor to have TWO DISTINCT looks in RoohiAfza, details revealed

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to impress us with her crackling performance alongside the powerhouse of talent, Rajkummar Rao in RoohiAfza. Her look was leaked last week where in she was snapped wearing a simple salwar kameez with no make up and tied hair. According to sources, Janhvi will have TWO DIFFERENT looks in the movie quite reminiscent of her mother Sridevi’s iconic looks in Chalbaaz.

The title RoohiAfza comes from her two characters Roohi and Afza. The film is a horror comedy and has gone on floors just a couple of weeks ago. It will be interesting to see how Janhvi makes her two on screen characters come alive with this film.

RoohiAfza, earlier titled Rooh-Afza, is a horror comedy that went on floor on June 14 in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, RoohiAfza is being directed by debutante Hardik Mehta. The film is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

