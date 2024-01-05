comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall slams Spice Jet airlines after facing baggage troubles

Sonnalli Seygall took to social media to express her angst after her awful travel experience with an airlines company.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sonnalli Seygall, who has been enjoying her post marital bliss, took to social media to talk about an awful experience she had with an airlines company recently. The actress slammed Spice Jet airlines for their irresponsible behaviour after she claimed that they mishandled her luggage. In her post, the actress revealed that despite several warnings she received from her near and dear ones, she decided to travel by their flight but experienced such a terrible situation.

Sonnalli Seygall decided to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, in an attempt to reach out to the airlines after she mentioned how all the ways of trying to communicate with them about her luggage crisis has failed. Sonnalli said in her post, “So I had been warned that @flyspicejet should be entirely avoided based on experiences of my friends n family. Maybe I should’ve listened..”. She went on to elaborate on the issue as she continued, “as I not only lost my bags during my recent flight, but when I finally received, one of the bags is entirely broken! And the 3rd one still not found.” She also opened up about the lack of response she received when she tried to raise an issue as she shared, “The customer support is unwilling and mechanical in their replies and really of not much help.” She concluded by adding, “Hoping to get this resolved soon”. However there has been no response from the airlines as yet regarding the matter.


On the work front, Sonnalli was last seen in Aseq opposite Vardhan Puri. The actress is expected to have signed a three-film deal with Jio Studios, and along with she also has Noorani Chehra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon, as well as Boondi Raita in the pipeline.

Also Read: Sonnalli Seygall signs a 3-film deal with Jio Studios; says, “One is a comedy, the other is a romantic comedy”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

