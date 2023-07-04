comscore
Last Updated 04.07.2023 | 10:07 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi to release in theatres on March 15, 2024

Roohi co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are set to reunite in a sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Roohi co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are set to reunite in a sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actors have already wrapped the movie. Now, the makers have announced the release date of the movie.

Amid an array of announcements on Monday, the tweet from Dharma Productions read, “One dream, chased by two hearts! Directed by Sharan Sharma, starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor - #MrAndMrsMahi is arriving on the pitch on 15th MARCH, 2024 - in cinemas near you!”

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actress had said, “It was an exhaustive process of six months to get into the skin of the character and sync into the role.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. The film arrives on Prime Video on July 21, 2023. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao will soon start shooting for Stree 2. He also has Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulabs in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: REVEALED: Here’s why Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal will now release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21 instead of July 27

