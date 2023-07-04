It seems like the actor is on the lookout for the right scripts and won’t do favours to people out of goodwill.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has reportedly reached out to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the massive showdown during Inshallah which led to the movie being scrapped. Now, it seems like the actor is on the lookout for the right scripts and won’t do favours to people out of goodwill.

As per a report in Koi Moi, Salman Khan will now stop doing films as “a goodwill gesture or overloading the cast with favour-seeking strugglers. And by right, I don’t mean action-packed or drama-driven. It has to be something Salman hasn’t done before, preferably something that is relevant and yet personal.”

A close friend of Salman told the portal that the actor doesn’t want to do a film for friends and family either. The source revealed, “No more home productions with his brothers as a director or carpeting a film with favour-seeking strugglers, as he did in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

Reportedly, the actor has reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom he was supposed to collaborate on Inshallah. “Salman has reached out to Bhansali. Inshallah was a brilliant love story, very fresh and audacious. It is something Salman would like to try at this point in his career,” the friend said.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next star in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is scheduled to release during Diwali 2023.

