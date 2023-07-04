SRK recently underwent a minor nose surgery after he reportedly suffered an injury while shooting a project in Los Angeles, US

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently underwent a minor nose surgery after he reportedly suffered an injury while shooting a project in Los Angeles, US. The actor is back in India and is now recovering.

As per a report in Etimes, a source informed, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next star in Atlee’s Jawan, set for September 7 release in theatres. The teaser arrives on July 7, 2023. The actor stars alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The teaser prints will be attached to Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

