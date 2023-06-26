On Saturday, June 24, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will release on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, July 27. Now, as per our source, there’s been a change in plans.

REVEALED: Here’s why Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal will now release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21 instead of July 27

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers and the team of Amazon Prime Video initially decided to drop Bawaal on July 27. However, Varun Dhawan and others in the core team felt that it won’t be a correct move as Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on July 28. Though KJo’s film will be released in cinemas, Varun still felt that it won’t be fair to premiere his film on OTT a day before his mentor’s much-awaited film will be out. As we all know, Varun holds Karan in high regard as the latter was the one who launched the former in Student Of The Year (2012).”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The source continued, “The deciding authorities felt merit in this argument. Hence, they have decided to now bring Bawaal on Friday, July 21. The promotions are expected to begin in the first week of July.”

Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) and Chhichhore (2019) fame and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Bollywood Hungama was also the first one to break the news that Bawaal will skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video. Interestingly, the film originally was meant to be out in cinemas first. The release date was also fixed for October 6. On Monday, June 19, the makers and Amazon Prime Video launched a poster which made it official that the film is indeed premiering directly on OTT.

Meanwhile, reports floating on the internet state that Bawaal will have a premiere at Eiffel Tower in Paris, France in mid-July. The reports claim that Paris has an important part to play in the film and hence, the decision was taken to host the premiere in the French capital.

