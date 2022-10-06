comscore

Janhvi Kapoor paired with Tiger in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, no love interest for Akshay Kumar

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Janhvi Kapoor is going places. For now, it is London where a major schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be shot next month. The titular roles are played by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

I now have it from sources very close to the project that Janhvi Kapoor has also joined the cast. “She plays Tiger Shroff’s love interest and has a very interesting role. Director Ali Abbas Zafar wanted only Janhvi for the part,” a source informs.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has no love interest in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Even more curiously, this film has nothing to do with David Dhawan’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released in 1998 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; film to go on floors in January 2023

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

