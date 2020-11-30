Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.11.2020 | 9:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Janhvi Kapoor to kick off remake of Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila on January 9, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Janhvi Kapoor will soon resume work. After starring in Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl this year that premiered on Netflix, the actress will begin her next film in January 2021. As per a daily, the actress has signed the remake of 2018 Tamil hit Kolamavu Kokila that starred Nayanthara in the lead.

Janhvi Kapoor to kick off remake of Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila on January 9, 2021

The film will be produced by Aanand L Rai. While the original was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this remake will be directed by Siddharth Sengupta who was an assistant director in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Agneepath.

Janhvi Kapoor will fly to Punjab on January 7 and begin the shooting on January 9, 2021. As per the daily, the actress and the rest of the cast will shoot at a stretch of 45 days - which means they have a single schedule. They'll shoot in various parts of Punjab.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to star in remake of Malayalam film Helen?

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notice to…

Brahmastra made on a budget ‘way over’ Rs.…

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature…

National Organ Donation Day: Ranbir Kapoor…

Bombay HC dismisses plea to probe Disha…

Kriti Sanon talks about the increasing cases…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification