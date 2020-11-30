In October, it was being reported that Apne 2 was on cards. The actors Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol were set to reunite for this sequel. Now, joining them is Karan Deol as the three-generation of Deols are set to embark on a new journey. While Apne released in 2007, the sequel is set for Diwali 2021 release.

This Guru Nanak Jayanti just got more special, when the makers and the family decided to announce its sequel with the blessings of Guru Nanak. Now, 14 years later, the team is up for an encore. Joining the terrific trio this time will be Sunny's elder son Karan Deol!

Sunny Deol, on Monday, took to Twitter, to announce the film. “Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021,” he wrote.

Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021 pic.twitter.com/XqfLJue01K — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) November 30, 2020

The second installment of the film has been in the works for some time and now, the entire script is in place. Keeping the essence and values of the first film, Apne 2 takes the original engaging story many notches higher in its action, drama, emotions, and entertainment with new characters being added in.

The makers will be shooting from March next year, in Punjab and Europe and the family entertaining sports drama is being readied for a grand release on Diwali 2021.

Legendary actor Dharmendra shares, "Apne is one of the best films of my life. A joint effort by the whole unit, received very well by you all. Now, I'm very happy because I will get to shoot Apne 2 with my entire family - my sons Sunny, Bobby, and my grandson Karan. It will be a very special film and I am looking forward to shooting."

Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Presents Apne 2 starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol. Directed by Anil Sharma and Produced by Deepak Mukut, releasing on Diwali, 2021.

Apne starred Kiron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and Katrina Kaif as the female leads.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol to produce family film with Bobby Deol

More Pages: Apne 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.