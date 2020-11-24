Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.11.2020 | 2:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Janhvi Kapoor to star in remake of Malayalam film Helen?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems like actor Janhvi Kapoor has picked up her next project as she awaits the release of two of her forthcoming films. The actress, who was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, has reportedly signed the remake of Malayalam movie, Helen.

Janhvi Kapoor to star in remake of Malayalam film Helen?

According to the reports, the film is being produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor - Janhvi's father. It will be directed by Mathukutty Xavier who directed the original film. It is also being reported that veteran actor Manoj Pahwa will essay the role of Janhvi Kapoor's father in the upcoming survival thriller.

The prep for the project is underway. The actress will shoot in Lucknow and some parts in Uttar Pradesh for two three months. It is slated to go on floors soon.

Helen is a story of a young nurse who wishes to relocate to Canada. However, things take an ugly turn when she does not return home from work and suddenly disappears. The film stars Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu appears in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting the release of Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor ‘spams’ her Instagram with Diwali pictures with her family

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"Bharti should know young girls look up to…

"Your talent should be your drug," Shekhar…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted…

Pratik Gandhi's next is a Gujarati romantic…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal move into a new…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification