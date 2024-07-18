KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have bought a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill area for Rs 20 crore. The property is situated on the second floor of the Sandhu Palace.

Cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Suneil Shetty have purchased an apartment in Pali Hill area in Bandra, Mumbai, for ₹20 crore, according to property registration papers accessed by IndexTap.com.

According to the paperwork, the property measures 3,350 square feet and is located on the second level of the ground-plus-18 floors of the Sandhu Palace building in the Pali Hill district of Bandra.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a partial occupation certificate for the ground-plus-18-floor structure, according to the records.

Rahul and Shetty paid stamp duty of ₹1.20 crore and registration cost of ₹30,000, as per papers.

The unit has four car parking spaces. The documents show that the transaction was registered on July 15.

A query submitted to Sandhu Builders and KL Rahul did not receive a response.

Pali Hill is a prestigious address where various Bollywood stars and wealthy individuals have purchased mansions. Luxury apartment projects typically cost ₹1 lakh or more per square foot, according to local brokers.

Pali Hill made headlines in August 2023 when Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar's bungalow, a local icon that originally stood on a 2,000 square meter (sq m) site, was redeveloped. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's Pali Hill building will also be rebuilt.

Several Bollywood celebrities own properties in Bandra, including Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri.

