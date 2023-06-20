The highly anticipated film Ulajh, produced by Junglee Pictures, has commenced shooting in the picturesque city of London with Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, this stylized international thriller delves into the intriguing world of the Indian Foreign Services (IFS), offering a fresh take on the genre.

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew kickstart shooting for Ulajh in London

Alongside them, the film features powerhouse performers Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. With such an ensemble, the movie promises a riveting cinematic experience.

The narrative of Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer hailing from a prominent family of patriots. While stationed in a career-defining role far from home, she becomes entangled in a perilous personal conspiracy. Penned by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller aims to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and distinctive approach.

Director Sudhanshu Saria had earlier expressed his excitement about helming this project and commended Junglee Pictures for their continued commitment to bringing original and daring films to the audience.

He praised the casting choices, stating that Janhvi Kapoor would infuse the film with its "beating heart," and audiences would relish watching her share the screen with acclaimed actors like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, as well as the versatile talents of Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, and Meiyang Chang. Saria promised a rollercoaster ride for the viewers and eagerly anticipated the start of filming for Ulajh.

With the backdrop of London's stunning locations, Ulajh is set to captivate audiences with its gripping plot, intriguing characters, and exceptional performances. As production begins, fans eagerly await more updates and glimpses from the sets of this exciting patriotic thriller.

Also Read: Gulshan Devaiah starts shooting Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew; says, “I am playing a complicated part”

More Pages: Ulajh Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.