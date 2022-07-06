James Cameron revealed he might not direct the fourth and fifth films of the Avatar franchise. Despite spending a significant amount of his career building the Avatar universe, the award-winning filmmaker says he might bow out of directing the saga’s final films.

James Cameron reveals he may not direct the final Avatar films – “I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over”

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, after the franchise’s game-changing first film, Cameron decided to continue the saga with four more stories, the first of which, Avatar: The Way of Water, hits theaters on Dec. 16, 2022. The third installment hasn’t been announced, but it’s slated to be released in December 2024, since it was filmed back-to-back with Avatar 2.

The fourth and fifth installments haven’t gone into production yet, but when they do, Cameron says he might not be at the helmer seat. “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” he said in an interview with Empire magazine. “I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting.”

“I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know,” he added.

Despite being uncertain about whether or not he’ll direct the rest of the Avatar franchise, Cameron is looking forward to seeing the storylines play out. “Everything I need to say about family, about sustainability, about climate, about the natural world, the themes that are important to me in real life and in my cinematic life, I can say on this canvas,” he shared.

"Movie four is a corker. It's a motherf---er. I actually hope I get to make it," the Oscar-winner further added. "But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can so it's coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it's one big story, ultimately."

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water will follow the next chapter in the lives of Sam Worthington’s Jake and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri and begins to tell the story of the Sully family, Jake, Neytiri and their kids, and the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16

Als0 Read: Avatar 2 director James Cameron to introduce new underwater clan Metkayina in sequel; new photos unveiled

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.