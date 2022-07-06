comscore

Last Updated 06.07.2022 | 6:23 PM IST

BLACKPINK confirms comeback in August followed by world tour; to shoot music video in July

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following rumors, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment has finally confirmed that the South Korean female group will make their grand comeback this August.

BLACKPINK confirms comeback in August followed by world tour; to shoot music video in July

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on July 6, a representative of YG Entertainment revealed that the group is currently in the final stages of recording their new album. BLACKPINK will start shooting their music video in July and make a comeback with new music in August.

The source stated, “A lot of music that is BLACKPINK-esque has been completed with much effort over a long period of time. In order to expand BLACKPINK’s emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback. Furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow.”

As the report shares, this will mark BLACKPINK’s first comeback in approximately one year and 10 months since they released their first studio-length album THE ALBUM in 2020 along with the title track ‘How You Like That’ and the special collaboration song ‘Ice Cream with American singer Selena Gomez.

Also Read: TWICE’s Nayeon shines bright in pop-tastic solo debut IM NAYEON – Album Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

