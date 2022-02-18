The Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal is refuting that internet criticism following the release of Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ has been hard on him, and says that he doesn’t “begrudge” any artist who taps into their personal experiences while making art.

In an interview with Esquire magazine published Thursday, the Ambulance actor addressed the backlash that followed the release of an extended version of the Grammy-winning singer’s Red track, which Swift dropped, along with a short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, in November last year. The song is rumoured to be about Swift and Gyllenhaal’s brief relationship from over a decade ago, which began in 2010 when she was 20 and he was 29-years-old.

“It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans," the actor told Esquire about the reception to the song. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

When asked whether the month after the track’s release was “hard on him,” the actor denied that it was, despite having turned off his Instagram comments. Instead, when answering whether it has “affected his life,” even just “as an inconvenience,” Gyllenhaal more broadly reflected on the behaviour of an artist’s fans and their relationship with said fans in terms of preventing or avoiding “cyberbullying.” As for whether he’s listened to the album, he tells Esquire that he hasn’t. Instead, he acknowledges that he’s “not unaware that there’s interest in my life,” but that that’s less important than what his life actually contains.

During the New York City premiere event for Swift’s All Too Well short film, she spoke about the song’s personal elements, telling her fans, “It started off as a song that was my favourite. It was about something very personal to me.” “It was very hard to perform it live,” she continued. “Now, for me, honestly, this song is 100 percent about us and for you.”

Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of All Too Well was released in November 2021.

