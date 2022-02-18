American actress Amanda Seyfried has joined Tom Holland to star in The Crowded Room, a seasonal anthology series that Akiva Goldsman is writing and executive producing for Apple Studios and New Regency.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, The Crowded Room is described by Apple as a “seasonal anthology” that “will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with mental illness.” The first season is designed as a thriller, based in part on Goldsman’s own life and inspired by the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

Holland, who is also executive producing, is starring as a man named Danny Sullivan. Seyfried will star as a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career, who is also trying to balance her life as a single mother. Kornél Mundruczó, who directed the searing Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama Pieces of a Woman, has come aboard to direct the 10-episode first season as well join the ranks of executive producers.

The swelled ranks of exec producers also include Suzanne Heathcote, Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions as well as New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Goldsman is exec producing via his Weed Road Productions banner. The Crowded Room will be a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency.

On the work front, Seyfried last appeared as silent screen star Marion Davies in David Fincher’s Mank, a portrayal that earned her an Academy Award nomination. The actress, who is known for movies such as Mama Mia and Les Misérables, next stars as disgraced biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, which debuts on Hulu in March.

