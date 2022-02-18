comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.02.2022 | 2:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Amanda Seyfried to star opposite Tom Holland in Apple anthology series The Crowded Room

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

American actress Amanda Seyfried has joined Tom Holland to star in The Crowded Room, a seasonal anthology series that Akiva Goldsman is writing and executive producing for Apple Studios and New Regency.

Amanda Seyfried to star opposite Tom Holland in Apple anthology series The Crowded Room

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, The Crowded Room is described by Apple as a “seasonal anthology” that “will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with mental illness.” The first season is designed as a thriller, based in part on Goldsman’s own life and inspired by the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

Holland, who is also executive producing, is starring as a man named Danny Sullivan. Seyfried will star as a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career, who is also trying to balance her life as a single mother. Kornél Mundruczó, who directed the searing Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama Pieces of a Woman, has come aboard to direct the 10-episode first season as well join the ranks of executive producers.

The swelled ranks of exec producers also include Suzanne Heathcote, Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions as well as New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Goldsman is exec producing via his Weed Road Productions banner. The Crowded Room will be a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency.

On the work front, Seyfried last appeared as silent screen star Marion Davies in David Fincher’s Mank, a portrayal that earned her an Academy Award nomination. The actress, who is known for movies such as Mama Mia and Les Misérables, next stars as disgraced biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, which debuts on Hulu in March.

Also Read: Tom Holland joins luxury personal training celeb clientele Gym Dogpound as investor

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt's German connection: Gangubai…

Richa Chadha and Shuchi Talati win the…

Alia Bhatt defends Vijay Raaz's casting as a…

Tamannaah Bhatia to play a bouncer in Madhur…

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur to have…

Stranger Things season 4 to release in two…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification